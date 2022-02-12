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Collection by David Gales

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The interior was completely clad in cedar paneling.
The interior was completely clad in cedar paneling.
Designer Josie Ford shares her LA apartment with Atticus, her 200-pound Great Dane.
Designer Josie Ford shares her LA apartment with Atticus, her 200-pound Great Dane.