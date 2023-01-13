Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
HR Design Department refurbished the original wood siding and painted it in Sherwin Williams Snowbound. New flagstone pavers and gravel make the yard more drought tolerant.
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
The small home was purposefully designed to accommodate entertaining friends. Much of the entertaining took place in the central kitchen, which is connected with the outdoor spaces and has views beyond the laneway.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
The main residence offers a mix of Spanish, Art Deco, and Assyrian styles. Egyptian-themed geometric pillars, gilded ceilings, and arched passageways are just a few of its many notable features.