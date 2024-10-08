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Collection by
Carol Cooper
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The pop-out window has 530-T Series sliding doors by Fleetwood.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
Solar panels facing the sunniest part of the home help heat its water and charge its electricity.
The company is based in Portland, Maine, and serves all of New England and into the mid-Atlantic. It hopes to work with nationwide clients in the future.
Birch cabinetry and Dekton countertops keep the kitchen minimal, which was a request from the owners to keep attention on the views.
A loft makes use of the common area's double-height ceiling, which has a telescope for children to use.
The windows were one of the biggest splurges at about CAD $65,000. “The project boiled down to the view,” says architect Evan Hoyles. A Morsø woodstove anchors the corner of the living space.
The primary suite overlooks cliffs where whales and otters can be spotted. Furnishings cost about CAD $21,000.
Floor plan of Windhaven by Hoyles Architecture
A birds view of the house
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
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