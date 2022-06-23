The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The dark exterior cladding allows the cabin to blend into the surrounding foliage.