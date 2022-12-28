After: Terrazzo tile creates a spalike atmosphere in the primary bathroom.
The home was named after its iconic winged roof, which cantilevers over the front deck that overlooks the Monterey Peninsula. Floor-to-ceiling windows span across the property.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
Outside, David wanted a bit more curb appeal and jumped at Nichols’s suggestion to cover part of the addition in roof tiles. “It’s supposed to be roofing tile, but I didn’t see why you couldn’t use it for a facade,” Nichols says.