In the primary bathroom, a custom vanity is outfitted with American Standard faucets. The light is from Cedar & Moss, and the floor tiles are Concret from La Nova.
"I love everything about our primary suite—the giant blackout curtains that swoosh just right when you open them to let the morning sun in through the big windows or close them to turn the world off at night,
The home has four bedrooms, and this bunk room is ideal for young guests visiting for the holidays.
In the bathroom closest to their daughter's bedroom, the owners made the shower accessible to a wheelchair.
Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
Floor plan of Hint Cabin by Hint Spaces
La Base designed the shelving in the living space.
Matte black subway tile from Home Depot surrounds the shower and Kohler tub. The ceiling is natural Douglas fir.
Black Ikea cabinets and a leather honed black quartz countertop convey a moody vibe.
The vintage mid-century modern chair is from the Alameda Flea Market, and the concrete flooring has a hard-trowel natural finish.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
The custom natural oak vanity was fabricated by Greenpiece Furniture, with a quartz countertop in ‘Serena Gold’ by Vadara. The freestanding tub is by Kohler.
In the bathroom, Kevin specified large format porcelain floor tile with staggered 2x8 ceramic Clé Tile on the walls.
The same white oak flooring continues on this level, combined with built-in storage by Kevin, using Ikea cabinets with a custom natural oak countertop leading into the dressing room.
The backsplash is ‘Hunter Green’ ceramic tile by Fireclay Tile, and pops of green became a theme throughout. The counters are ‘Faro White’ by Silestone.
Amir and Chi retained the house's flat roof and reworked the fenestration in the section at right, which was a later addition.