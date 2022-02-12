To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
"It's not close to highways,
"Each interior space varies in height and shape, contracting and expanding to capture both natural light and the forest shadows,
As part of the renovation, they extended the rear of the bottom two floors—their apartment—by 10 feet. The extension not only gave the couple more room but also created a terrace for their tenants above.
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
The kitchen is steps from the garden, which grows as an ever-changing backdrop on the far end of the room.