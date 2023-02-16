SubscribeSign In
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
Their carpenter Proedl built a lot of the storage and furniture in the apartment, including these concealed cubbies beneath the stairs—with room for a dry bar, of course.
The husband requested a pass-through window in the kitchen for easy entertaining.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The literal and figurative centerpiece of the house is the atrium, through which light filters into the rest of the house year-round.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Rain shower
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
