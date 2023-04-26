Favorites
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
Buenos Aires-based Estudio Ramos designs a concrete, wood, and iron stable that houses 44 prized horses and melds with the surrounding plains. Made of exposed cast concrete and local hardwoods, the structure pays homage to three master architects. Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s sharp lines are apparent throughout the project, while the walls and a connecting reflecting pool were influenced by Luis Barragán. The interplay between light and concrete is a nod to Tadao Ando.
A perforated-metal staircase in Benjamin Moore’s Flame and built-in cabinetry in various shades of blue highlight Fougeron Architecture’s bold reinvention of a narrow row house in Noe Valley for a couple and their daughter. The stairs emphasize the home’s verticality and opens up what had been a low-ceilinged, dark interior.
