A staircase ascends past inset shelves to the second floor.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
Lattices increase the flow of light and impart a beach-house vibe to the interiors.
A double-height glass wall looks out onto the home’s courtyard entrance.
The stairs that connect the main level to the mezzanine appear to float weightlessly without any visible support.
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
The firm also designed a slatted screen next to the staircase.
The new volume houses the dining area, which includes stairs to the bedrooms. The table is from Blake Avenue and the walnut chairs are from Room & Board. “You don’t want bright colors to take away from that relationship between the interior and the exterior,” Walker says.
At the meeting point of these two masses, public and private spaces, is a vertical axis that cuts the horizontal plane with the use of a staircase that goes through all levels of the house.
Buenos Aires-based Estudio Ramos designs a concrete, wood, and iron stable that houses 44 prized horses and melds with the surrounding plains. Made of exposed cast concrete and local hardwoods, the structure pays homage to three master architects. Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s sharp lines are apparent throughout the project, while the walls and a connecting reflecting pool were influenced by Luis Barragán. The interplay between light and concrete is a nod to Tadao Ando.
Calling to mind the iconic Barcelona Pavilion, this glass-encased home demonstrates the power of simple geometric forms. A sculptural, white spiral staircase ascends to a mezzanine where a media room, fitness room, and balcony are located.
A cylindrical glass staircase with Western red cedar and painted steel mullions dominates the front of the house. The stair treads, along with the floor, are made of recycled spotted gum.
A perforated-metal staircase in Benjamin Moore’s Flame and built-in cabinetry in various shades of blue highlight Fougeron Architecture’s bold reinvention of a narrow row house in Noe Valley for a couple and their daughter. The stairs emphasize the home’s verticality and opens up what had been a low-ceilinged, dark interior.
