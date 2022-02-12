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Collection by Mark Sheppard

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Simple in form, but built of multiple layers, this contemporary home plays with light, function, and form.
Simple in form, but built of multiple layers, this contemporary home plays with light, function, and form.
From the street, the house appears as a simple, white structure with timber elements. It’s not until you enter that the lightness and porosity of the home becomes apparent.
From the street, the house appears as a simple, white structure with timber elements. It’s not until you enter that the lightness and porosity of the home becomes apparent.
The home has 1,506 square feet of living space and a beautifully landscaped backyard, which features one of the home's highlights—a detached, 120-square-foot studio designed to match the main house.
The home has 1,506 square feet of living space and a beautifully landscaped backyard, which features one of the home's highlights—a detached, 120-square-foot studio designed to match the main house.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.