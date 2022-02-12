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m
Collection by
Mark Sheppard
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5
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Simple in form, but built of multiple layers, this contemporary home plays with light, function, and form.
From the street, the house appears as a simple, white structure with timber elements. It’s not until you enter that the lightness and porosity of the home becomes apparent.
The home has 1,506 square feet of living space and a beautifully landscaped backyard, which features one of the home's highlights—a detached, 120-square-foot studio designed to match the main house.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
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