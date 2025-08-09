🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
j
Collection by
Janet Bargeron
Favorites
View
47
Photos
The original outdoor patio was shaded but had obvious wear.
Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
The tile picks up the yellow motif from the kitchen, and is from the Modernistas collection designed by Sawaia for Ladrilar.
The bed from Wooding has a Paolo Alves bedside table.
Before: The bedrooms were also streamlined, with the original carpet and window coverings removed.
Designer Ann
Designer Anne Poon turned an unused window nook into a miniature library for a couple remodeling their San Mateo, California, midcentury.
Native species planted around the house are easier to maintain than grass, restore the local ecology, and don’t require excessive watering.
The deck and pool off the living area are extremely exposed to the setting.
Structural roof extensions carry the roofline out over the home, eliminating the need for gutters or lintels.
La Dallman created “breakaway” walls made of metal and recycled plastic that are designed to give under the force of a storm, providing protection to the foundation.
Loggias and pergolas modulate light and wind.
Heated brick floors are underfoot, with oak joinery adding warmth to the exposed concrete beams.
A concrete spiral staircase inside the tower leads to a small landing and a roof terrace.
The latticed pergolas allow for family activities to take place outside while sheltering inhabitants from intense sun and wind.
View More
27
more
saves
Share