The glass cut-outs at the bottom of the door act as an "indicator light
There is drawer storage in the base of the window seat for linens.
The screen stops short of the frame’s end. “We wanted to peel it back, so you could see the steel beneath,” says Flavin.
White oak rift-and-quartered cabinetry can be found throughout the home to provide ample storage, completed by Carey's Custom Woodworking.
The slatted wall that lines the stairs is echoed by the wall that encloses the sitting room.
The T&G fine line exterior siding was stained a custom color.
Floor Plan of Fernwood Residence by Risa Boyer Architecture
"We couldn't put installation where we wanted to expose the joists, so we had to put it on the roof. That actually helped with waterproofing—the original roof was likely our biggest challenge,
An Aria table from Room and Board creates a spot to gather. The countertop is Barbados honed marble from Walker Zanger, and it surrounds an LG induction cooktop.
Floor plan of Windhill by Tiny Monster Design
Kevin kept the Victorian details on the upper portion of the building, painted Benjamin Moore "Mayonnaise,
Harty explains that budget was an issue, and so "the house is just big enough to suit the needs of the family without being too grand.
Laminam countertops.
“The owners were especially disciplined in maintaining calmness in all material and product choices,
Instead of the separated space for living, dining, and cooking, the renovation has instead connected spaces that open up to the outdoors.
The kitchenette is compact but effective. The shelving unit had to be anchored to the ceiling; building codes required a bannister for the loft, so Ben rigged up a two-for-one design. The terracotta backsplash tile is from Clé and the brass fixtures are by Phylrich.
A dilapidated garage in Los Angeles becomes a whimsical backyard dwelling.
The doors on one side of the DADU's main living space open to the backyard of the main house. The roof and exterior paint were chosen to match the property's existing structure.