The piston-operated pine sunshades lift upwards to protect the exterior deck and give residents the ability to manually modulate the home’s access to daylight and shade as the sun moves across the sky.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
The Adirondack mobile cabin is a 100-square-foot escape that can drop its wheels and hitch to become your backyard escape, or stay mobile to be your weekend glamping headquarters.
Architect Gregory Phillips connected the original house to a new modern extension that doesn’t interfere with the surrounding houses. “I try to be true to the location,”he explains, “so it doesn’t seem like some spaceship has landed.”
Sheer, lightweight curtains can be closed to separate the studio from the garden. “It’s a very quiet space where you can retreat into your own thoughts, read, write, and think,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu.