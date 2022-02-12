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Collection by Aoibheann Clarke

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This wood-clad 1970 home has exposed beams, clerestory windows, and a big backyard with raised beds and abundant plantings.
This wood-clad 1970 home has exposed beams, clerestory windows, and a big backyard with raised beds and abundant plantings.
A hallway in the original house connects the living room to a bathroom.
A hallway in the original house connects the living room to a bathroom.
Once covered in dark pine, a New York home is now radiant in Paper White by Benjamin Moore. The bed, flanked by George Nelson sconces, is from Crate and Barrel. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Once covered in dark pine, a New York home is now radiant in Paper White by Benjamin Moore. The bed, flanked by George Nelson sconces, is from Crate and Barrel. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
view of entry
view of entry
entry foyer and stairs
entry foyer and stairs
This home's different roof heights required a customizable, flexible building component to make the drawings a reality.
This home's different roof heights required a customizable, flexible building component to make the drawings a reality.
While the home is conveniently located near Los Angeles, its expansive, tree-filled backyard offers a serene escape from city life.
While the home is conveniently located near Los Angeles, its expansive, tree-filled backyard offers a serene escape from city life.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
Fredrick House Floor Plan
Fredrick House Floor Plan
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire—which features works by the likes of Monet, Picasso, and O’Keefe—just added Frank Lloyd Wright’s Toufic H. Kalil House to its collection. The home is one of seven Usonian Automatic homes in existence, and now it will be preserved ad infinitum thanks to an anonymous donor.
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire—which features works by the likes of Monet, Picasso, and O’Keefe—just added Frank Lloyd Wright’s Toufic H. Kalil House to its collection. The home is one of seven Usonian Automatic homes in existence, and now it will be preserved ad infinitum thanks to an anonymous donor.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The studio is a miniature living suite that flexes with use, whether the owners are entertaining or hosting guests and family. It has a full bathroom and kitchenette, the latter with white oak cabinetry and terrazzo counters, and a dining area with an EMEA bistro table and two About a Chair armchairs from Hay.
The studio is a miniature living suite that flexes with use, whether the owners are entertaining or hosting guests and family. It has a full bathroom and kitchenette, the latter with white oak cabinetry and terrazzo counters, and a dining area with an EMEA bistro table and two About a Chair armchairs from Hay.
Walls of glass wrap around the main living area, framing striking views of the heated pool.
Walls of glass wrap around the main living area, framing striking views of the heated pool.
11090 &amp; 11036 Hawthorne Drive, Galesburg, Michigan, are currently on the market as one listing for $4,500,000. The listing is offered by Victoria Krause Schutte of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate and Fred Taber of Jaqua Realtors.
11090 &amp; 11036 Hawthorne Drive, Galesburg, Michigan, are currently on the market as one listing for $4,500,000. The listing is offered by Victoria Krause Schutte of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate and Fred Taber of Jaqua Realtors.

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