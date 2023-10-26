Dwell House
Collection by
Liz LUbin
Favorites
View
6
Photos
Folding doors create an indoor/outdoor experience.
Louver doors in the shower provide privacy while allowing strips of light to filter in.
The living area, which is open to the kitchen and adjacent to the courtyard, features a built-in concrete daybed with a large red cushion.
In the kitchen, concrete floors and counters are offset by wood cabinetry and doors that add warmth to the space.
The compact retreat in Nayarit, Mexico, that Palma designed for an American couple comprises two stucco-clad volumes connected by a patio. The oculus above the open space frames the sky.
