SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Aaron and Carisa

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.