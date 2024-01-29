SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Karienne Stovell

Favorites

View 4 Photos
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up.
The patio features a sectional from Neighbor, a coffee table from Zachary A., and dinnerware from Kinto.
The patio features a sectional from Neighbor, a coffee table from Zachary A., and dinnerware from Kinto.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.