Swiss design studio atelier oï has created a line of soft storage boxes that complement USM storage systems. See it at the USM booth at the Rho fairgrounds, Stand F14, Hall 20.
A USM credenza holds vinyl and booze. Music flows via a Pro-Ject Debut III turntable, a pair of Elipson Planet L speakers, and a Music Hall Audio amplifier.
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Brooklyn, New York
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The double-height lending library anchors a corner of the open-plan room. The book collection was curated with the Strand Bookstore and includes 2,000 volumes from women authors.
Secret doors in the bookcases conceal soundproof phone booths.
The existing black granite kitchen countertops were initally kept, but floor damage from an upstairs apartment's water leak prompted the couple, while choosing new floors, to also add white quartzite countertops.
Architect Fareez Giga believes custom cabinetry and shelving was not substantially more expensive than buying quality furniture, and advised to solicit multiple bids before selecting a millwork provider.
Adding new built-ins off the kitchen helped demarcate a proper bedroom space for Augustine's son Arthur, while also doubling as coat storage and a bar. The green paint color is Greenwich Village by Benjamin Moore.
Inside Arthur's room, built-in storage helps make the most of a small footprint. The primary colors were inspired by Le Corbusier's Chandigarh.
The Eames lounge chair is from Design Within Reach and is upholstered in Flamiber Cayenne fabric. The couch is by Floyd, and the rug is from ABC Carpet and Home.
The apartment benefits from large windows, which combines with the light-toned oak and quartzite to create an apartment that glows.
The wide-ranging property includes a 7,000-square-foot residence, a detached guest cottage, and a pool.
A rug by Momeni Delhi strikes a colorful note in the primary bedroom, which features Project Room sconces and a Kartell Componibili storage unit. The artworks are by Yrjo Edelmann (left) and John Finneran.
The floor is a woven vinyl from Sweden in the primary bedroom.
A mini garden features a delicate plant and a nightlight for the children.
The skylight!
The interior of the apartment has been completely reworked and includes carefully-placed lighting for ambience.
A view from the loft. Large sliding glass doors allow the sunken living room to be opened up to the outdoors connecting to both the south yard and west patio at our Not Precious project.