The door to Hill's medicine cabinet, made by George Sacaris, slides open to reveal a concrete wall.
The Basics series radiator by Italian manufacturer Tubes doubles as a towel rack in the bathroom. Deau purchased the cabinet and mirror from Ikea and she found the stool at a flea market.
A porthole mirror and wood vanity deliver this bathroom, posted by @nossolar91, a slightly historical charm.
On the ground floor, countertops from Concrete Collaborative add texture.
The plan allows for a full length tub in the bathroom – usually a luxury in a studio apartment. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).