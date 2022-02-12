Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Simon Lapointe

Favorites

View 44 Photos
Plans for Jardim América, a São Paulo, Brazil, suburb built by Unwin and Parker.
Plans for Jardim América, a São Paulo, Brazil, suburb built by Unwin and Parker.
An aerial view of Letchworth, England, circa 1955.
An aerial view of Letchworth, England, circa 1955.
The covered deck offers a place to sit and enjoy a drink and expansive views of the landscape.
The covered deck offers a place to sit and enjoy a drink and expansive views of the landscape.
Minimal but full of warmth, the interiors show off the structure's architectural expression. Small details like the dustpan and broom are a practical addition. Fresh, organic produce abounds at Wanderwood; the farm offers a CSA service that currently serves more than 50 household.
Minimal but full of warmth, the interiors show off the structure's architectural expression. Small details like the dustpan and broom are a practical addition. Fresh, organic produce abounds at Wanderwood; the farm offers a CSA service that currently serves more than 50 household.
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.
Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.
The house is well equipped for weather conditions in an area known for intense winds and heavy snowfall during the winter months.
The house is well equipped for weather conditions in an area known for intense winds and heavy snowfall during the winter months.
Simple oak furnishings from Habitat blend with the birch millwork and bamboo floor. The cabinetry, benches, and doors were built by Olivier, who studied design before becoming a filmmaker.
Simple oak furnishings from Habitat blend with the birch millwork and bamboo floor. The cabinetry, benches, and doors were built by Olivier, who studied design before becoming a filmmaker.
Lead architect, Tom Lenchek, opted for simple forms and materials that direct attention outwards, towards the cabin's natural surroundings.
Lead architect, Tom Lenchek, opted for simple forms and materials that direct attention outwards, towards the cabin's natural surroundings.
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
Designer couple Casper and Lexie Mork-Ulnes created a rustic retreat for their family on a mountaintop 45 minutes from Lillehammer, Norway.
Designer couple Casper and Lexie Mork-Ulnes created a rustic retreat for their family on a mountaintop 45 minutes from Lillehammer, Norway.
In Darby, Montana, just steps from the Bitterroot River, John Shoemaker and Greg Case built a home base for their fly-fishing group vacations.
In Darby, Montana, just steps from the Bitterroot River, John Shoemaker and Greg Case built a home base for their fly-fishing group vacations.

24 more saves