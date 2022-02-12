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Collection by Kang Gao

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The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
A custom double-sided bookcase wraps the staircase.
A custom double-sided bookcase wraps the staircase.
White galvanized steel arches span the ceiling of the primary bedroom.
White galvanized steel arches span the ceiling of the primary bedroom.
Michael Schultz designed the multilayered backyard garden, framed by towering cedar, Douglas fir, and palms.
Michael Schultz designed the multilayered backyard garden, framed by towering cedar, Douglas fir, and palms.
Round elements in the master bedroom en suite include a roundish sink from Falper.
Round elements in the master bedroom en suite include a roundish sink from Falper.
The use of simple materials combined in a thoughtful way add to the apartment's holistic and serene feel.
The use of simple materials combined in a thoughtful way add to the apartment's holistic and serene feel.
A layout that flows and the use of glass blocks brightens up the living and study rooms.
A layout that flows and the use of glass blocks brightens up the living and study rooms.
The historic home sits in San Francisco's vibrant Mission district.
The historic home sits in San Francisco's vibrant Mission district.
The fully detached home—with front and back patios—was built in 1872, and it’s still packed with period detail after a top to bottom revamp.
The fully detached home—with front and back patios—was built in 1872, and it’s still packed with period detail after a top to bottom revamp.
The developed attic has its own bathroom on the floor.
The developed attic has its own bathroom on the floor.
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
Since obtaining tiles in the right color blue proved impossible, the tiles were painted using “Cobalt” from SIGMA Coatings by NCS Colour.
Since obtaining tiles in the right color blue proved impossible, the tiles were painted using “Cobalt” from SIGMA Coatings by NCS Colour.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
The raspberry red bedroom and living area with a cobalt blue desk by NOKE Architects, a red chair by HAY, and a Groovy Chair by Pierre Paulin.
The raspberry red bedroom and living area with a cobalt blue desk by NOKE Architects, a red chair by HAY, and a Groovy Chair by Pierre Paulin.

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