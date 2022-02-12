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Collection by
Terence Wu
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9
Photos
Hardie® Artisan® Siding is designed to withstand the elements and is backed by a 30-year warranty
Lawrence Simons designed this 1982 Santa Rosa residence around massive granite outcroppings, and it has huge windows overlooking the Valley of the Moon.
“For me, reading books is almost my entire daily routine,” says Wook.
An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
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