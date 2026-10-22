Favorites
Olaver Architecture ran a two-storey studio across the back of the block and set the pool in the gap between it and the main house. Recycled white brick, a concrete band beam, and a wall of glass block face the garden. Angelucci butterfly chairs sit poolside. "It was really important that it be a beautiful object in the backyard," Olaver says.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
6 more saves