Cathedral-like ceilings rise above the living room.
The triangular roof profile provides the structural depth needed for the cantilever while following the site’s natural slope.
The site-specific project was placed between pine trees in front of an earthen wall that leads to Tadao Ando’s Langen Foundation, an art museum also located on the grounds of the Museum Insel Hombroich.
The remote location made construction a challenge. Horne ended up widening the road to the cabin in order to move the shipping containers up the cliff.
A jagged staircase leads up to the roof terrace of Giuseppe and Elena Dilena’s penthouse apartment in Udine, Italy. Made of black-painted iron, it contrasts with the sumptuous block of Verde Alpi marble just below it.
The sliding glass doors are by Otiima Windows.
A suspended wooden deck pathway links the six modules.
Soft green kitchen cabinetry is paired with soapstone countertops. Modular hooks above the backsplash provide flexible storage.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
The entire first storey facade was opened up to the front. The designer used the colour grey to create a homogeneous space made up of various structural elements, heights and depths.