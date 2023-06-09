SubscribeSign In
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
Nashville resident Kelli Hix added a 500-square-foot guest apartment onto the back of her 1930s bungalow.
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
The 750-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki of BunchADU designed in Los Angeles’s Atwater Village is filled with bright colors that help to designate the spaces within the small backyard home.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
“The cabin offers a lot to the site,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu. “It frames the area towards the street and gives it a presence that melts into the context. It doesn’t shout or scream. There is a quietness about it which is something the clients appreciate.” <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The use of the stone as a foundation allowed the budget to be reduced as it minimized the amount of work and materials.</span>
Clients can customize the cabin's exterior paint color, and this one shows a black shade that blends into the woods.
The tiny house and eco resort are set on generations-old family land that's remote and completely private so guests are able to unplug immerse themselves in nature.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
