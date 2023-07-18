SubscribeSign In
1 Bed Cabin Plan
The home that started it all, Connect Homes’ two-bedroom, two-bathroom Sonoma residence highlights the showstopping beauty of the Northern California countryside. Despite being assembled from the same core components, each semi-custom Connect Home is fine-tuned to its surroundings, perfectly exemplified in this Sonoma stunner.
"The idea is that when you’re inside the house, you feel that you are outside and within the woods,” explain the architects. "Continuing with this idea, the house features a flowing interior with no interior walls. Inside, blocks contain bathrooms, a kitchen, and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to connect with the setting. The forest is framed at all times."
The built-in queen-size bed is dressed with Parachute bedding.
Veneer plywood was used in both interior and exterior applications, providing a clean yet warm aesthetic.
The cabin's interior design is centered around a simple palette of natural materials–concrete, plywood, and glass.
