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Collection by
Shannon Baker
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128
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The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
Cask 307 Winery + OakBridge Timber Framing = a perfect blend.
Living room with the sofa island
FG House | Bernardes Arquitetura
House and sleepout
House at night
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - pantry
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