The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.