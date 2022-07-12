SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by daisy esguerra

Favorites

View 12 Photos
With its stucco facade and steel-framed, arched windows, Plaster Fun House is an architectural anomaly amidst the cottages and 1960s brick residences of Torrensville in South Australia.
With its stucco facade and steel-framed, arched windows, Plaster Fun House is an architectural anomaly amidst the cottages and 1960s brick residences of Torrensville in South Australia.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
A gentle site crossfall offered an opportunity to experiment with internal level changes. “I just loved the idea of a conversation pit,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “It is a quirky oak and leather bench which gets used for most of our sitting, meals, board games, and spilling things.”
A gentle site crossfall offered an opportunity to experiment with internal level changes. “I just loved the idea of a conversation pit,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “It is a quirky oak and leather bench which gets used for most of our sitting, meals, board games, and spilling things.”
Danish architect and designer Sigurd Larsen teamed up with Raus to create a 193-square-foot cabin in Berlin, Germany, that lets city dwellers escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and connect with nature.
Danish architect and designer Sigurd Larsen teamed up with Raus to create a 193-square-foot cabin in Berlin, Germany, that lets city dwellers escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and connect with nature.
The Brutalist estate is south-facing and placed on a steep lot, giving the home access to natural light. “During lockdown three, we were trapped at home with our beautiful cats, lounging the whole time, learning the way the sunlight would move through the space,” says Grimshaw.
The Brutalist estate is south-facing and placed on a steep lot, giving the home access to natural light. “During lockdown three, we were trapped at home with our beautiful cats, lounging the whole time, learning the way the sunlight would move through the space,” says Grimshaw.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.
A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,