A patio connects the family’s trio of My Cabins.
“We wanted to merge Koto House with its natural environment,” explains Kirstie, who leads the interiors division of Koto.
The muted, earthy tones are continued throughout the home, including the bathrooms.
The Koto Living studio not only designs the interiors but also supplies furniture and home accessories.
The homes actively avoid the direct use of fossil fuels—such as gas for heating—and utilize electric-based systems that enable use of renewables for on-site generation. “We also tend to approach projects with a ‘fabric first’ mentality whereby Koto buildings are designed with high-performance envelopes that limit the amount of energy required for services such as heating, cooling, and lighting,” says Theo.
“We created the contextual and design-led family home to maximize the beautiful sweeping views,” explains Theo Dales, co-founder of Koto Design. “These views are framed from the living spaces and other rooms, taking advantage of the light and breathtaking landscape.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Koto has its origins in prefabricated modular cabins that celebrate the natural world, and have been popular with hotels, start-ups, and residential landowners. </span>The co-founders of Koto Design have extensive experience in the creative industries. Johnathon and Zoe Little lived in Norway for 15 years before returning to the UK with their two children. Johnathon had met Theo Dales surfing in Bali and they later studied architecture together.
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.
A Roombus kitchen with a control panel operating the Roombus RoomOS smart home software.
