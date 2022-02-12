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Collection by Jean Sawaya

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Aamer’s paintings hang throughout the apartment, including over the refurbished marble fireplace. Haddock considered Keith and Aamer’s book collection and designed sleek floor-to-ceiling shelving. “After our first Zoom meeting, Tommy came back with renderings that blew us away,” Keith says. “He got what we were trying to do.”
Aamer’s paintings hang throughout the apartment, including over the refurbished marble fireplace. Haddock considered Keith and Aamer’s book collection and designed sleek floor-to-ceiling shelving. “After our first Zoom meeting, Tommy came back with renderings that blew us away,” Keith says. “He got what we were trying to do.”
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
Floor Plan of Dahi Residence by Shin Shin
Floor Plan of Dahi Residence by Shin Shin
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The final location of the unit required the crane company to drive a crane through our garden all the way around our house and to lorry the unit in via the same route,” says Vriesema. “Due to the location being so far from the nearest road this was quite a challenge.” In addition, t</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he transport costs were higher than originally expected, as the home is not being n the vicinity of a large port—an important factor as the unit was shipped from Latvia to The Netherlands.</span>
“The final location of the unit required the crane company to drive a crane through our garden all the way around our house and to lorry the unit in via the same route,” says Vriesema. “Due to the location being so far from the nearest road this was quite a challenge.” In addition, t
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
The pen shelving keeps the kitchen light and bright, which was the goal of its design. The kitchen and bath fixtures cost about $26,000.
The pen shelving keeps the kitchen light and bright, which was the goal of its design. The kitchen and bath fixtures cost about $26,000.
Using off-the-shelf materials, including standard plywood and polycarbonate panels, helped streamline construction, even if it posed design challenges. “There were a lot of complexities that made it interesting,” says architect Tony Salas. “It was a big ask for a tiny project.”
Using off-the-shelf materials, including standard plywood and polycarbonate panels, helped streamline construction, even if it posed design challenges. “There were a lot of complexities that made it interesting,” says architect Tony Salas. “It was a big ask for a tiny project.”
A Knitted Dropped pendant light by Ariel Zuckerman hangs in the corner of the living room. The side chair is from Croft House, the custom couch is by West Coast Modern, and the rug is from Nordic Knots.
A Knitted Dropped pendant light by Ariel Zuckerman hangs in the corner of the living room. The side chair is from Croft House, the custom couch is by West Coast Modern, and the rug is from Nordic Knots.
Elena gardens on the terrace, accessed by the stair at the entry.
Elena gardens on the terrace, accessed by the stair at the entry.
La Base designed the shelving in the living space.
La Base designed the shelving in the living space.
Across the entry courtyard and through a lapacho wood door is the living space, which was constructed using traditional methods.
Across the entry courtyard and through a lapacho wood door is the living space, which was constructed using traditional methods.

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