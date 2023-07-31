SubscribeSign In
The only big change Plum Projects made to the home's envelope was in the loft, where they installed a gable-style dormer to better take advantage of lake views.
Redone with tranquility and escape in mind, the primary suite bathroom feels spa-like with a wash of Bedrodsians Magnifica Calacatta in super white.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
The open layout brings breathing room to the new dining area. To the right is the home's central opening, built around a set of custom stairs.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
A Photon chandelier by Tech Lighting hangs in the entryway, surrounded by John and Erik’s contemporary art collection.
Yet another series of well-designed built-ins help to define an office off of the kitchen.
Briana covered a wall between the primary bathroom and closet in cork wallpaper from Serena and Lily. Though the paper cost $200 a roll, she needed only one, and because the wall is reflected in a mirror, “it was a great bang for the buck,” she says.
The range hood is from Zline, and the bamboo cabinet fronts are from Semihandmade.
Years of neglect had taken their toll on the 1950s Atlanta bungalow that Briana Babani and Dominic Cancilla bought in 2017.
In the living area, Jeremy, left, and Joe relax on a green Muuto sectional. “We never would have chosen it on our own,” says Joe, extending praise to their architects for nudging them to take chances. “Now we can’t imagine any other sofa. It’s perfect.” The velvet sofa upholstery in Moss is from Knoll, while the rug is from Armadillo.
