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The one element the couple wanted to emulate from their time living in California was the ability to add in more opportunities for indoor/outdoor living. “Living in Manhattan Beach, we would be obsessed about some of the houses on the strand near the beach that would just have these massive rooftop decks,” says Derek. “Since this lot offers beautiful mountain views, the rooftop deck is a great way to be outside and maximize those views.”
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