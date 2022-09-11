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Collection by Lynne Culp

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Floor plan of The Risom Home by Go Logic
Floor plan of The Risom Home by Go Logic
The wood nightstand in the bedroom was owned by Carolina and Marcus before the renovation. The orange, yellow, and red artwork is by Mark Rothko; the floral artwork was gifted by a friend.
The wood nightstand in the bedroom was owned by Carolina and Marcus before the renovation. The orange, yellow, and red artwork is by Mark Rothko; the floral artwork was gifted by a friend.
The primary bathroom features two-by-nine-inch tiles from Heath Ceramics in an array of hues picked up from the stained-glass panel above. “Katie and Bruce were very open to being playful,” says Jacoby. “It makes the home feel contemporary and approachable and less serious.”
The primary bathroom features two-by-nine-inch tiles from Heath Ceramics in an array of hues picked up from the stained-glass panel above. “Katie and Bruce were very open to being playful,” says Jacoby. “It makes the home feel contemporary and approachable and less serious.”
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
The one element the couple wanted to emulate from their time living in California was the ability to add in more opportunities for indoor/outdoor living. “Living in Manhattan Beach, we would be obsessed about some of the houses on the strand near the beach that would just have these massive rooftop decks,” says Derek. “Since this lot offers beautiful mountain views, the rooftop deck is a great way to be outside and maximize those views.”
The one element the couple wanted to emulate from their time living in California was the ability to add in more opportunities for indoor/outdoor living. “Living in Manhattan Beach, we would be obsessed about some of the houses on the strand near the beach that would just have these massive rooftop decks,” says Derek. “Since this lot offers beautiful mountain views, the rooftop deck is a great way to be outside and maximize those views.”
Among Adam and Tereza asked for a loft they could sleep in. The original hut had one, but it was small and unusable.
Among Adam and Tereza asked for a loft they could sleep in. The original hut had one, but it was small and unusable.
Zach Batteer and Carlyle Scott designed Field Cabin, a 288-square foot accommodation at Serana, their communal retreat in Paige, Texas. Wrapped in Yakisugi-treated pine, the cabin took 40 days and almost $46K to build.
Zach Batteer and Carlyle Scott designed Field Cabin, a 288-square foot accommodation at Serana, their communal retreat in Paige, Texas. Wrapped in Yakisugi-treated pine, the cabin took 40 days and almost $46K to build.
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
Lit from within, the guesthouse is a welcoming beacon in the night. “It’s nice to show that this kind of agricultural vernacular can be a contemporary thing,” says designer Jason Kentner.
Lit from within, the guesthouse is a welcoming beacon in the night. “It’s nice to show that this kind of agricultural vernacular can be a contemporary thing,” says designer Jason Kentner.

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