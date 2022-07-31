Another Country's Bucket ($600) is inspired by Finnish sauna accessories and is made from ash and brass.
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.
Inspired by a David Hockney painting, Grant Straghan colors his London home in soothing tones of seafoam and rose.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja and Lera Samovich stand outside their renovated homes and office in Porto, Portugal.