Limestone flooring and wainscotting underscore the rammed-earth walls.
The panels were fabricated using sand quarried from the site, which was mixed with a small amount of cement and dried in layers, each showing a slightly different hue.
The design team converted the formal dining room into a unique indoor/outdoor bar. A wooden ceiling and accordion doors connect the little lounge area right to the deck when the weather’s nice, and close it off into a cozy den when the nights start to cool.
A custom built-in headboard anchors the homeowners’ bed.