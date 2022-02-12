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Collection by Florence Chevalier

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Butter yellow double doors divide the spaces of the first floor.
Butter yellow double doors divide the spaces of the first floor.
In the primary bathroom, leathered Alexandria quartzite coordinates with Fireclay tiles in rosemary.
In the primary bathroom, leathered Alexandria quartzite coordinates with Fireclay tiles in rosemary.
Sliding glass doors open to the partially covered deck, which is made of Cumaru decking by Advantage Lumber.
Sliding glass doors open to the partially covered deck, which is made of Cumaru decking by Advantage Lumber.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
A Japanese-style wet room is tiled floor-to-ceiling, and features a seat in the corner for a spa-shower experience.
A Japanese-style wet room is tiled floor-to-ceiling, and features a seat in the corner for a spa-shower experience.
"Everyone who visits speaks of the warmth created by the timber lining boards and the interest of the raked ceiling in the kitchen,” says homeowner Sarah.
"Everyone who visits speaks of the warmth created by the timber lining boards and the interest of the raked ceiling in the kitchen,” says homeowner Sarah.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
A bonus loft area perched on the top floor frames panoramic treetop views.
A bonus loft area perched on the top floor frames panoramic treetop views.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
“I fell in love with a green cement tile from Concrete Collaborative when we were starting to talk about the bathrooms,” says Leah of the brand’s ‘Laguna’ tile in Lichen, which covers the guest bathroom’s floor. “From there, we kept everything pretty minimal, letting the tile be the focal point.”
“I fell in love with a green cement tile from Concrete Collaborative when we were starting to talk about the bathrooms,” says Leah of the brand’s ‘Laguna’ tile in Lichen, which covers the guest bathroom’s floor. “From there, we kept everything pretty minimal, letting the tile be the focal point.”
Framed by the kitchen window, a lineup of surfboards in the home’s breezeway becomes an artistic focal point.
Framed by the kitchen window, a lineup of surfboards in the home’s breezeway becomes an artistic focal point.
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
A vintage photograph from the 1970s of Leah’s dad skateboarding in California hangs on the fireplace.
A vintage photograph from the 1970s of Leah’s dad skateboarding in California hangs on the fireplace.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
The Cesca chair is a design dating from 1968, and is ubiquitous in Mediterranean decor.
The Cesca chair is a design dating from 1968, and is ubiquitous in Mediterranean decor.

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