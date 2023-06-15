Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Beautifully tiled, the freestanding soaking tub is an excellent addition to the space.
The upper level bathroom is tucked inside the curved central core, indicated by the rounded wall clad in white penny tile.
The master bathroom uses black-and-white finishes to enhance the home's pastel palette.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The new master bathroom features wall sconces from Chown hardware and penny tiles in a patterned designed by Dyer herself.
Art of the bath: The new bathroom features a pattern of staggered tiles, inspired by an art installation that wrapped around a corner. “Corners are overlooked—you can use them to emphasize the space,” says Rudabeh.