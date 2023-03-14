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Collection by Dr. Jessica K. Miller

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Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
Stuart crafted the banquette base using ambrosia maple that he had been saving for a worthy project.
Stuart crafted the banquette base using ambrosia maple that he had been saving for a worthy project.
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,