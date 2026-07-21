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Master bedroom with antique Balinese headboard.
Master bedroom with antique Balinese headboard.
The use of concrete is a nod to the original owners, who ran a concrete block manufacturer.
The use of concrete is a nod to the original owners, who ran a concrete block manufacturer.
Neutra's original design ensured nearly every room in the house had views of the surrounding landscape.
Neutra's original design ensured nearly every room in the house had views of the surrounding landscape.