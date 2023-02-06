The kitchen redesign was one of the priciest aspects of the renovation, costing the couple over $60,500.
Featuring a vaulted, plywood ceiling, the kids' room upstairs doubles as a playroom. "It's a place we all lounge in to build Legos and read stories,
Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
Kate and Anton turned their garage into a 250-square-foot ADU for hosting visiting family members.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
Throughout the interior, the couple emphasized simple materials, such as birch plywood and salvage-yard marble. A pendant by Hay is joined by dining chairs from Design Within reach.
Vintage chairs and a credenza are joined in the living room by a sofa from Article and an Offi coffee table. The rug is from West Elm.
“They were the lightest possible way to support the roof,” says Anton of the raw steel rafter ties in the newly vaulted living room. It’s a detail they’d first used in their ADU several years before.
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
The wide staircase leads to the living area, dining space, and kitchen, with the husband's art prominently displayed.
They kept the third child's room simple so that he can grow into it — there's space for a desk one day.
Statement wallpaper and an oversized sconce make this a dreamy second bedroom.
Brimer Workshop designed a custom trundle bed for this room, and it's paired with a headboard from The Family Love Tree. The butterfly wallpaper is by Bien Fait.
A built-in desk sits right off the living area, beside plenty of closed storage. Baker's team thought that placing the pendant off center complemented the home's asymmetry.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A full-length bench extends beneath a wall of windows in the dining area, with a wet bar tucked into the corner. Custom wallpaper was used on the back wall of the bar.
aesarstone counters in the kitchen, which best highlights the homes mix of light and wood. White conversion varnish was used on the sink side of the island for durability, with wood on the side of entertainment.