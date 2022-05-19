Get 30% off Dwell with promo code LEAPYEAR
The wood-fired store is from local company Homestead Stove.
“The floor is brought closer to the ground level. This makes the line of sight closer to that of the outside, creating a conscious connection with the outdoors,” said Sudo. This also helps create a higher ceiling level and reduce cost.
"The wood-burning stove is also a winter delight. I like to spend time with my wife drinking a glass of wine while watching the fire swaying in the wind. It gives me an extraordinary feeling!" says the owner.
With a home for his family along the Mississippi River waterfront, architect Barry Yoakum aimed to achieve the highest standards of energy performance and carbon mitigation without compromising on design. A modern anomaly among its historically styled neighbors, “the house is a fresh, authentic approach to climate change but also a piece of architecture,” he says. Its Pac-Clad aluminum panels with Bone White Energy Star coating reflect light differently from minute to minute while reducing solar heat gain. “The house will age well over time,” says Barry, who expects the cladding to have a long life span.
Warm wood detailing ensures that the concrete flooring has a natural contrast.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
59956 Sunny Sands Drive in Yucca Valley, California, is currently listed for $664,000 by Clayton Baldwin of Kinetic Properties.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
In the en-suite bathroom of a California vacation home, the walls and the shower are coated in tadelakt, reflecting the owners' inspiration from the local landscape and travels abroad.
Jette Egelund, owner of the famed kitchen brand Vipp, builds a summer home that is a master class in Scandinavian coastal living.
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
“We didn’t want a mansion that you can see driving by on the road—it needed to blend into this beautiful landscape,” Sally adds.
The partially covered area in the courtyard presents an idyllic setting for al fresco dining.
Architect Tom Kundig set the living/dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
The home, which is located on waterfront property, sits atop cement columns as both a safety measure and to take advantage of the ocean views.
