Collection by
Julius Sheppard
Favorites
View
6
Photos
The converted garage feels airy and private despite its 576 square feet. In fact, Brian recently hosted his friends, a family of five, in the casita.
The revamped kitchen includes custom oak cabinets, quartz countertops and an H.D. Buttercup Lounge Chair as an accent.
A bed built into the bathroom wall pulls down to replace the sofa. An Olio teapot designed by Barber Osgerby sits on the counter.
The interior color palette mirrors The Hermitage's natural surroundings. Green and terra cotta tones add warmth.
