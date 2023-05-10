SubscribeSign In
Target Group's Hand Painted collection
Isla Tiles’ Shibusa series
“There’s no right answer except to play and experiment,” says interior designer Jonathan Adler in regards to the Shelter Island getaway he shares with his husband, fellow design expert Simon Doonan. Custom ceramic wall tiles, a few plants, and a self-made rug, stool, and coffee table all add to the home's inimitable decor.
Techo-Bloc’s Aquastorm pavers are designed to allow grass to grow between them, creating a unique play between the softness of grass and the functionality of concrete. They’re also anti-flood and permeable, making them as functional as they are beautiful.
The textured stone slabs around this resort-style pool are simple yet elegant. The Travertina Raw 30 x 30 slabs are laid on an angle to create a dynamic play of lines and finished with a cap around the pool in complementary Ivory. Set against an expanse of lush lawn dotted with mature trees, it’s the definition of understated luxury.
MidCentury Modern Summer Home in Gibson Island, MD
The hemlock slat ceiling runs throughout the first floor, save for the living room. The slats hide acoustical batting and tracks for lighting. It also adds warmth, texture, and interest, and provides a sense of continuity.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
The kitchen-cum-dining is designed for both intimate meals and hosting friends in a casual setting.
A long window was used as a backsplash in the kitchen to bring in even more light to the space.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
