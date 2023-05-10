Favorites
“There’s no right answer except to play and experiment,” says interior designer Jonathan Adler in regards to the Shelter Island getaway he shares with his husband, fellow design expert Simon Doonan. Custom ceramic wall tiles, a few plants, and a self-made rug, stool, and coffee table all add to the home's inimitable decor.
The textured stone slabs around this resort-style pool are simple yet elegant. The Travertina Raw 30 x 30 slabs are laid on an angle to create a dynamic play of lines and finished with a cap around the pool in complementary Ivory. Set against an expanse of lush lawn dotted with mature trees, it’s the definition of understated luxury.
17 more saves