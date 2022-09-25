Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Collection by
Gary Jyun Wakatsuki
Favorites
View
8
Photos
The 800-square-foot guest house evokes a similar modern aesthetic as the main residence.
Extensive glazing continues into the chef's kitchen, another space offering direct outdoor access. Light-hued custom cabinetry complements the stone tile and black countertops.
Walls of windows and glass doors connect the double-height living areas to the terrace.
Nestled into the hillside, the secluded residence features a large, cement-covered carport.
Though the house was expanded in back to make room for a new bedroom and extended living room, there was still plenty of room for a patio and terraced outdoor space.
Share