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Collection by Alex Daddio

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Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Honed marble counters sit atop custom walnut cabinets. The backsplash tile (Umi Calm in Rosemary from DDS Tile) is the first finish Chanel chose. "When I was trying to decide our direction for this house, that was really the first material that I came across that I was like, 'Okay, this is the vibe,'
Honed marble counters sit atop custom walnut cabinets. The backsplash tile (Umi Calm in Rosemary from DDS Tile) is the first finish Chanel chose. "When I was trying to decide our direction for this house, that was really the first material that I came across that I was like, 'Okay, this is the vibe,'
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
Adam Levy sits in the kitchen of his rented midtown apartment. Rodriguez furnished the apartment with a mixture of vintage pieces, like Adam’s dining chairs, with newer pieces, like the plant stand from West Elm.
Adam Levy sits in the kitchen of his rented midtown apartment. Rodriguez furnished the apartment with a mixture of vintage pieces, like Adam’s dining chairs, with newer pieces, like the plant stand from West Elm.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”
The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
Soapstone countertops were installed above custom cherry millwork in the expanded kitchen, which has enough shelving for the couple's ceramics collection.
Soapstone countertops were installed above custom cherry millwork in the expanded kitchen, which has enough shelving for the couple's ceramics collection.
“I’ve done shelves in front of windows here and there throughout my life,” says Lanigan, who grew up in a hippie commune in the ‘70s, where plants were always hanging in the windows. “I grew up in a geodesic dome my parents built. That organic ‘70s design is very much a touchstone for me.” Beside nostalgia, this choice offers extra accessible shelving and blocks a boring driveway view while still letting in light.
“I’ve done shelves in front of windows here and there throughout my life,” says Lanigan, who grew up in a hippie commune in the ‘70s, where plants were always hanging in the windows. “I grew up in a geodesic dome my parents built. That organic ‘70s design is very much a touchstone for me.” Beside nostalgia, this choice offers extra accessible shelving and blocks a boring driveway view while still letting in light.
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”

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