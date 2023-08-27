Favorites
The one bedroom loft apartment has a private deck (also clad in cedar), which allows for access to natural light. Custom, modern cabinets optimize kitchen space, and a custom ladder leads to the loft that overlooks the open living space. The reclaimed wood floors that are a mix of oak, walnut, and other hardwoods that have been restored and repurposed from local Illinois barns to provide sustainable and durable flooring.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.