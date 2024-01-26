The concrete-and-steel home by Faulkner Architects gives one family a refined escape in the mountains of Northern California.
Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the first residential project in the Czech Republic to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant material.
Units of 360-square-feet in size or less in size can be ordered as ANSI-certified mobile models for an additional $5K to $10k.
Skylights allow for sun to reach the inside of the home, while providing views of the sky and wildflower roof.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
Boutique Homes: Handpicked Vacation Rentals
The owner, a school teacher, reads with her child on the banquette, which is bathed in rare London sun.