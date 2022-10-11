There’s now a wood-paneled entry alcove inside the new front door, with a built-in bench, storage, and coat hooks.
Library Detail
Vanity Detail
A long window was used as a backsplash in the kitchen to bring in even more light to the space.
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
Kitchen with the custom steel hood, Fireclay ceramic tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern, and Dekton counters
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
Inside, House Zero looks and feels like a traditional home, but with undulating 3D-printed exterior walls that offer an element of texture and movement to interior spaces.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.