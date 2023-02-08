SubscribeSign In
o
Collection by Olga Trkulja

Favorites

View 15 Photos
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape Exterior featuring El Dorado stone and corten steel panel cladding
Escalante Escape Exterior featuring El Dorado stone and corten steel panel cladding
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
New vertical metal cladding waterfalls to the ground to anchor the house into the hillside.
New vertical metal cladding waterfalls to the ground to anchor the house into the hillside.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Bedroom
Bedroom
Kitchen & Living Room
Kitchen & Living Room
Deck
Deck
Entry & Carport
Entry & Carport
The studio commented: "Darkwood is simple for the most part, but clever when it matters.  We prioritized the natural surrounds, natural light and hard-wearing natural materials to fit the brief. Macrocarpa, a plantation timber, kept this sustainable as did solar panels, and a wetback heating system."
The studio commented: "Darkwood is simple for the most part, but clever when it matters.  We prioritized the natural surrounds, natural light and hard-wearing natural materials to fit the brief. Macrocarpa, a plantation timber, kept this sustainable as did solar panels, and a wetback heating system."
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
Darkwood Residence resides in a biophilic paradise for Matt and Eloise Collins, enabling their children Trixie, Raf, and Roscoe to endlessly explore and adventure within the pristine native bush. The eco-friendly design-build allows the family of five high-quality low-maintenance surroundings the year-round. The Arcadian wonderland now realized proved consequential, Eloise Collins, "The process taught us resilience and the ability to push past our comfort zone. We also learned the true value of family and friends and the support systems we were lucky enough to have around us."
Darkwood Residence resides in a biophilic paradise for Matt and Eloise Collins, enabling their children Trixie, Raf, and Roscoe to endlessly explore and adventure within the pristine native bush. The eco-friendly design-build allows the family of five high-quality low-maintenance surroundings the year-round. The Arcadian wonderland now realized proved consequential, Eloise Collins, "The process taught us resilience and the ability to push past our comfort zone. We also learned the true value of family and friends and the support systems we were lucky enough to have around us."