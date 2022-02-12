Favorites
Retractable lift-and-slide glass walls on either side of the great room blur the boundaries between interior and exterior space. “Fresh air moves through the house pretty much year-round,” says Bob. “Even in the winter, we have windows open because we get so much solar gain from the amount of glass and the reflection off the snow.”
The large swaths of glass in the home reflect the work that Frank Lloyd Wright and Marshall Erdman were collaborating on in Wisconsin. “A lot of the other houses around here don’t have large windows,” says Michelle. “The original windows were very simple, with a one-by-three trim. I wanted to capture that and to keep the round return in the windows.”
A wood-burning fireplace in the primary bedroom suite features a hearth that doubles as a bench. It’s flanked by two windows from the Marvin Modern collection that frame views over the pool to the desert landscape beyond, while a Marvin Modern Swinging door offers direct poolside access. The entire Marvin Modern collection features a high-quality bronze finish on both the interior and exterior.
The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
The 10-foot-high Modern Swinging doors in the living area were ideal for emphasizing the height of the space. “The biggest reason we chose the Marvin Modern collection is because of the simplicity of its frame and its ability to maintain and enhance the transitions between inside and out,” says Michelle. “I could use the tall 10-foot-high French doors without a transom above and really open the space up.”
The living area features a domed ceiling with clerestory windows around its perimeter, flooding the interior with natural light. The elevated dining area features three tall windows that echo the positioning of these small windows to create an intentional rhythm of light when viewed from the living area.
The pool area has been landscaped with native plants that extend the Sonoran Desert landscape. “I didn’t want to see concrete around the pool—I wanted to see a garden,” says Michelle. “We tried to convert it back into the desert flora that is typical around here, and to make it beautiful and interesting.”
34 more saves