The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Clayden is perfectly happy enjoying the subtropical sun on the balcony, though his much-beloved cat Ginger appears far more enthusiastic about lolling on the patio.
